Hyderabad: Map Walks To Discover Bygone Landmarks

Hyderabad: Bringing back the childhood memories of treasure hunts, a unique experience awaits Hyderabadis in the upcoming weekends. The Deccan Archives Foundation and Intach-Hyderabad (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) are bringing a series of "map walks."

Using century-old Munn maps, these walks will guide participants through lesser-known parts of the city, shedding light on their hidden histories.

The first walk, scheduled for Sunday, October 20, will explore the locality of Jahanuma and the Qutb Shahi-era sanctuary, Bibi Ka Chashma.

“Jahannuma is a popular locality where a beautiful palace and the Lancers once existed, with terraced gardens and a mini zoo. While the palace is demolished, the Jahanuma Lancers of the Hyderabad Army infrastructure remain hidden in bylanes. This walk brings Jahanuma back into memory," said Sibghatullah Khan, founder of the Deccan Archives.

He noted that the only remaining records of the palace are 19th-century photographs and paintings, along with the Munn maps.

These maps were created by the Hyderabad Municipal Survey between 1912 and 1915, following the devastating Musi River flood of 1908. The Nizam’s administration, led by engineer Leonard Munn, devised a detailed plan for urban development in Hyderabad, and the maps provide a comprehensive depiction of streets, landmarks, and residents.

“We will also look at the Qutb Shahi era sanctuary — Bibi ka Chashma (The Lady's Spring), built by Hayat Bakhshi Begum in memory of Bibi Fatima, Prophet Mohammad's daughter,” Khan explained. Hayat Bakshi Begum was the daughter of Hyderabad’s founder Mohammad Quli, and the wife of Mohammad Qutb Shah, and mother of Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah. She was fondly called Ma-saheba.

“The spring is at the foot of the Falaknuma Hill and is believed to have medicinal properties, and devotees who wish for children come visit with great belief," Khan explained.

The walk begins at 8 am, and pre-registration is mandatory. Tickets are Rs 300 per person, and Rs 250 for students. The map walk series includes six walks exploring the localities of Nampally, Abids, Misrigunj, Moghalpura and Karwan.