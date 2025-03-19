 Top
DC Correspondent
19 March 2025 12:19 PM IST

Hyderabad: MANUU extends CUET application deadline for its four-year ITEP
Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) on Tuesday, extended the CUET application deadline for its four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) until March 31. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the extension following updates to its admission schedule.

The ITEP courses — BA-BEd, BCom-BEd, and BSc BEd — aligning with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, combine undergraduate education with teacher training. University officials said that the medium of instruction would be Urdu.
Applicants are to submit their CUET forms at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/, while course details are available on manuu.edu.in.
