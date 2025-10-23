Hyderabad Man Trapped in Russia’s Warzone: Local Family Pleads for Urgent Rescue

After being promised a construction job, a resident of Hyderabad found himself trapped in Russia, as he was deceived by a job agent.

Mohammed Ahmed was deceived by a job agent and was later forcefully given weapons to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ahmed's wife, Afsha Begum, appealed to the Foreign Ministry to assist her in bringing back her husband, who is currently trapped in Russia and is forced into combat training.

She stated that a consultancy firm in Mumbai promised Ahmed a job, and based on this agreement, he traveled to Russia in April this year.

However, he was not given any work for a month, following which he, along with 30 other people, were handed weapons and shifted to remote locations for training.

Following the training, they were deployed to the border areas to fight against the Ukrainian army.

Afsha added that he even jumped from a military vehicle to avoid fighting and fractured his right leg in the process.

She said, “He is being threatened to either fight against the Ukrainian army or get killed,” as per a news report.

In a selfie video allegedly recorded in Russia, Ahmed says that out of 25 men trained alongside him, 17 have died, including one Indian.

Ahmed states, "The place where I am is a border, and war is going on. We four Indians refused to go (into the warzone). They threatened us to fight and pointed a weapon at me and another person... They placed a gun on my neck and said that they would shoot me and stage it as if I had been killed by a drone."

"I have a plaster on my leg and am unable to walk. Please do not spare the agent who sent me here (Russia). He got me entangled in all this. He made me sit here for 25 days without work. I kept asking for work, but in vain. I was forcefully dragged into this in the guise of employment in Russia," he added.

Last week, Ahmed's family members approached Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), seeking help to bring him back.

Responding to the request, Owaisi appealed to the Foreign Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Russia urging them to take immediate action for Ahmed’s safe return.

To its response, Counselor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Todu Mamu, said that the embassy has shared Ahmed’s details with Russian authorities and requested his early discharge from the Russian Army and safe return to India.

The official stated, "The Embassy has been following up on all cases of Indian nationals in the Russian Army on priority."

Owaisi further posted on his X account that efforts are underway to bring back Ahmed along with Anoop Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Sumit Kumar.