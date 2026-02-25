Hyderabad: Man Stabbed to Death in Bharatnagar

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Bharatnagar on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar, a native of Karnataka. He had been working at a hotel in Moosapet for the past three years.

According to police, Shankar was attacked with a knife and sustained multiple stab injuries. He died on the spot. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, inspected the area, and initiated an investigation.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that a suspected extramarital affair may have led to the murder. However, officials said the exact motive will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.