Hyderabad Man Loses Rs.94,256 in Fake Char Dham Helicopter Trip Scam

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old Hyderabad resident became the victim of a travel fraud involving a fake tour operator claiming to be Himalayan heli services and lost more than Rs.94,256.

The victim connected with the company through an Instagram ad and coordinated via WhatsApp and calls to book a Char Dham trip from October 12 to 17. The total quoted cost for the trip, including helicopter services and flight tickets from Hyderabad to Dehradun and back, was Rs.94,256.

The victim paid Rs.30,000 on October 3, Rs.64,256 on October 4, and an additional Rs.28,000 on October 7 for purportedly refundable travel insurance. On October 11, a day before the trip, the victim was asked to pay another Rs.24,000 for helicopter boarding pass, prompting them to verify their flight PNR, which showed the flights had been cancelled, revealing the scam.

The police asked the people to beware of travel offers promoted through social media ads; always verify the authenticity of travel companies before making any payments. Confirm all flight bookings directly with the airline using official channels and check PNR status regularly.

Do not pay extra amounts for insurance, boarding passes, or other additional services without proper documentation. Avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown agents or unverified sources.

In case of suspicious calls or transactions, immediately contact your bank, the airline, or local cybercrime authorities to report the fraud. Always keep records of all communications, payment receipts, and booking confirmations for reference. Report such frauds immediately on the 1930 helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.