Hyderabad Man Loses Rs.1.97 Lakh in Online Grocery Purchase Scam

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old resident of Yousufguda in Hyderabad became a victim of an online fraud after ordering groceries on September 30 through an unknown website offering goods at very low prices.

He received a call from a person claiming to be from an online grocery and food delivery app customer care, who asked him to clear a pending payment. The caller sent an APK file via WhatsApp, which the victim installed and paid Rs.360.

Soon after, he received an SMS showing a large unauthorized debit from his credit card. Although he did not share any OTP, the amount was still deducted. Later, he discovered that call forwarding had been activated on his phone without his knowledge. In total, the victim lost Rs.1.97 lakh in the fraud.

The police urged the public not to fall prey to online frauds. Avoid purchasing goods from unknown websites or links received through messages, pop-ups, or social media notifications. Always verify the official website or mobile app of reputed companies grocery and food delivery apps before making any payment.

Never download or install APK files sent through WhatsApp or any unofficial sources, as they may contain malware or spyware. Do not share OTPs, banking credentials, or allow remote access to your phone. Regularly check bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions.

Report suspicious messages, calls, or websites immediately to bank and local cybercrime authorities. Ignore threats of legal action or money laundering claims from unknown sources—they are tactics used by scammers. Report such frauds immediately on 1930 helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in

In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171, the police said.