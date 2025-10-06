Hyderabad Man Loses Rs.1.09 Lakh in OTP Fraud

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old resident of Bahadurpura lost Rs.1.09 lakh in OTP and UPI fraud.

The victim was searching for Wi-Fi providers on Google and found a number claiming to be an internet service provider customer care. The person on that number redirected them to another number, but before the victim could call, he received a WhatsApp call from another number.

The caller asked the victim to send Rs.2 via Google Pay to UPI ID for Wi-Fi registration and instructed them to type certain codes — 90500 and 8500 — under the pretense of confirming the registration. However, these codes led to unauthorized debits of Rs.90,500 and Rs.8,500 from the victim’s private bank salary account.

When informed, the fraudster assured the amount would be refunded within 24 hours. He then instructed the victim to download an App through which Rs.10,000 more was fraudulently withdrawn without the victim’s knowledge.

The victim immediately visited the bank and blocked the account to prevent further loss.

In the wake of the incident, the police cautioned the people not to trust customer care numbers from search engines. Always use the official website or verified app of the company. Never share OTPs, UPI PINs, or enter random codes during transactions. Fraudsters often disguise UPI collect requests as verification steps.

Avoid transferring even small amounts to unknown UPI IDs and do not install apps on the advice of unknown callers. Hang up if anyone promises quick refunds or asks for test transactions. Report such incidents immediately to the 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in

In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.