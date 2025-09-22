Hyderabad: Man Kills Mom to Buy Liquor

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly murdered his 70-year-old mother for her silver jewellery which he wanted to acquire to purchase alcohol, in Chevella on Saturday afternoon. The accused, G, Jangaiah, 43, was earlier acquitted in a murder case.

According to Chevella inspector M. Bhoopal Sridhar, the victim, G. Narsamma, used to stay with Jangaiah. Addicted to alcohol, he would often abuse and pester his mother for money to purchase alcohol.

On Friday night, she said she did not have money to give him. At this, he asked for the silver jewellery she was wearing. When she refused to give it away, Jangaiah allegedly murdered her at about midnight. He abandoned the body in the house and was seen moving around the village.

“Locals are used to meeting her early every morning and offer her tea. When they did not see her until 3 pm on Saturday afternoon, they questioned Jangaiah, who was incoherent,” the inspector said. Locals went to the house and found Narsamma lying in a pool of blood. They informed the police.

Police said Jangaiah was accused in 2015 of murdering his father-in-law, but was acquitted by the court. Police were verifying details of the case. “As neighbours were aware of his criminal history, they raised suspicion on him. When questioned, he confessed to the crime,” inspector Bhoopal Sridhar said.

Police sources also said that they recovered the silver chain and two silver anklets Narsamma was wearing from the accused's possession. The police are in the process of securing his judicial remand.





Fire Claims Man’s Life, Foul Play Suspected: Cops

Hyderabad: A fire accident claimed the life of a 79-year-old man in Neredmet on Sunday night. Police suspected foul play and were questioning his 35-year-old son.

Neredmet police said they received a call at around 8 pm about a fire incident at Villa No. 134 in Vayupuri. The victim was identified as Jaya Prakash Ramappa. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead during treatment. It was suspected that he died of asphyxiation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed the possible role Ramappa’s son and this was being investigated into: It is suspected that he might have triggered the blaze. Police were looking into the possibility, sources said.

Srinivas was earlier admitted to a mental institution allegedly due to his dependence on alcohol and was discharged recently. Officials said they are verifying the circumstances of the fire and gathering evidence. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.