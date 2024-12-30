Hyderabad: Man killed over Rs 500 dispute, accused arrested

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed a labourer over Rs 500 in Rajendranagar at 11pm on Sunday. The Rajendranagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Srinivas, working as a labourer.

According to Investigating Officer K Kastro, the deceased has been identified as Sai Kumar, working as a labourer. Srinivas took Rs 500 from the deceased. However, Sai Kumar confronted him for returning the money.

Srinivas, who was in a drunken state, tried to delay returning the money. A brief altercation broke out between the two, following which, Srinivas picked a stone and struck it in Sai's head.

Sai was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. His body was sent to Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Srinivas was arrested by the police from his residence on Monday morning. He was charged with murder and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.