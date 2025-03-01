 Top
DC Correspondent
1 March 2025 11:23 AM IST

Gachibowli police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and gathering vehicle details. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Hyderabad: Man killed in hit and run accident
The deceased has been identified as Pilli Ganesh (25).

Hyderabad: A hit-and-run incident on the ORR Service Road,Narsingi, claimed the life a person and left another severely injured. The deceased has been identified as Pilli Ganesh (25).

Eyewitnesses reported a speeding tipper hitting the bike before fleeing.
More details are awaited.


