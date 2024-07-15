Hyderabad: Man Hit by Car While Crossing Road on Phone, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A chilling accident was captured on CCTV footage showing a man crossing the road while on the phone. He was hit by a car, causing him to fall onto the car's bonnet. The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway near Annojiguda. The video of the accidnet went viral on social media.



IPS officer and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar shared the video with a caption, "Crossing the road while talking on a cell phone is dangerous! Your safety is in your hands. Be careful and be responsible. Do not be reckless and take risks.



Car strikes and kills man crossing road near Annojiguda, Medchal district, on Hyderabad-Warangal road in early hours on Monday.



He was reportedly engrossed in a phone conversation. pic.twitter.com/UYxmCq6SFG — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 15, 2024







