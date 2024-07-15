Hyderabad: Man Hit by Car While Crossing Road on Phone, Video Goes Viral
Hyderabad: A chilling accident was captured on CCTV footage showing a man crossing the road while on the phone. He was hit by a car, causing him to fall onto the car's bonnet. The incident occurred on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway near Annojiguda. The video of the accidnet went viral on social media.
IPS officer and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar shared the video with a caption, "Crossing the road while talking on a cell phone is dangerous! Your safety is in your hands. Be careful and be responsible. Do not be reckless and take risks.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
