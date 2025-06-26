Hyderabad: Man Held for Illegal Cigarette Trade

Hyderabad: Acting on a tip-off, the central zone task force, along with Afzalgunj police, apprehended a 27-year-old man for illegally selling foreign cigarettes in Gowliguda. During the raid on Tuesday, police seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs.7.05 lakh.

The accused, Manohar Singh, had reportedly been importing the cigarettes from Delhi via private transport and selling them to local pan shops and vendors at inflated prices. The seized cigarettes did not carry the statutory health warnings, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) regulations.

Singh, who was previously dealing in cigarette lighters, has been handed over to the Afzalgunj police for further investigation and legal action.

Cab driver held with 45 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The IS Sadan police, in coordination with the south east zone task force, arrested a ganja peddler and seized 45 kg of dry ganja worth Rs.11.25 lakh on Tuesday. The accused, J. Harikrishna, 28, a cab driver from Yadadri district, was intercepted near IS Sadan X Roads while transporting the contraband to Mangalhat. He had procured the ganja from Odisha with the help of an associate. Two accomplices from Odisha and Mahabubabad are currently absconding. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Online Satta racket busted, 6 held

Hyderabad: The central zone task force, along with Amberpet police, busted an online Satta betting racket and arrested six persons from a rented flat in Bagh Amberpet on Tuesday. The accused—Voddepalli Naveen, P. Sai Kiran, Soma Mahender, B. Sai Kiran, B. Avinash and Sana Sai Pritham—are all from Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Karimnagar districts. They allegedly created fake Facebook IDs to lure punters with rigged betting games.

Police seized property worth Rs.20 lakh, including 17 mobile phones, a laptop, a car and rubber stamps. The accused reportedly used UPI platforms to collect money and manipulated game outcomes to ensure victims lost their stakes. The accused and the seized material have been handed over to Amberpet police for further investigation.

Builder held in Rs.8 cr fraud case

Hyderabad: The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad police arrested AV Infracon managing director Gogula Lakshmi Vijaya Kumar in connection with an Rs.8 crore investment fraud. He was apprehended in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Kumar lured investors through false promises of high returns under buyback, investment and pre-launch schemes floated through AV Infracon Pvt Ltd and AV Organo Farms Pvt Ltd.

Complainant Bhupathi Pradeep of Vanasthalipuram alleged that the accused offered fake land registrations and MoUs and later failed to return the money or register the plots. Under the "buyback" scheme, the company promised 50 per cent extra returns on deposits ranging from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh in exchange for land. They also advertised 2BHK flats at low prices, to be delivered within two years—none of which materialised.

Police said the funds, collected since 2021, were diverted to other investments. A case was registered under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS and the Telangana Protection of Depositors Act. Further investigation is underway.

Man gets 20-yr term for raping minor

Hyderabad: Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally Court sentenced Vamshi Krishna, alias Bablu, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `15,000 for sexually assaulting a minor under the Pocso Act. The case stems from an incident reported on July 5, 2020, when the parents of a 17-year-old school dropout filed a missing person complaint at Dabeerpura police station. The girl, who had met the 21-year-old bike mechanic Bablu in 2019, revealed a harrowing two-day ordeal of sexual assault. Under the pretense of marriage, Bablu lured her to his home in Nalgonda district on July 2, 2020, where she was subjected to repeated sexual abuse before being returned home.

Upon her disclosure, the victim's mother filed a case in Dabeerpura police station. The case was referred to the Bharosa Centre, a specialised support unit for victims of sexual violence, which played a pivotal role in the investigation and trial. Throughout the trial, the Bharosa Centre ensured continuous support for the victim, including assistance with her education and helping her father secure local employment to stabilise the family. Their holistic approach underscored their commitment to the victim’s recovery.

Biz man takes life due to debts

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old businessman, reportedly depressed over financial debts, died by suicide near Ghatkesar on Tuesday evening. The deceased, identified as Srinivas Sande from Rajanna Sircilla district, was residing in Bowenpally with his wife, son and daughter. According to police, Srinivas jumped in front of the Visakhapatnam Express near the Ghatkesar railway tracks while the train was heading towards Bibinagar. Locals who noticed the body alerted the railway police, who later informed the family.

ISB professor dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old professor at the Indian School of Business (ISB) died by suicide on the institute’s Gachibowli campus on Tuesday night. The deceased, Dr Nikhil Madan is residing on the 17th floor of a residential tower for faculty members.

According to Gachibowli police, the incident is believed to have occurred between 9 pm and 10 pm and the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be determined. Further investigation is underway. Bystanders who witnessed the fall alerted the authorities. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered at the Gachibowli police station.

As per his biography, Dr Madan held a PhD in Organisational Behaviour from INSEAD, France. He joined ISB as an assistant professor in Organisational Behaviour in 2019. He did his MS in Quantitative Economics from the Indian Statistical Institute and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Delhi.

MLC, 3 corporators, 50 booked for criminal trespassing

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLC Rahmat Baig, three corporators, and around 50 others have been booked for allegedly forcing their way into the RGIA Town police station earlier this week.

According to police, Baig, Shamshabad Councillor Taj Baba, Kishan Bagh Corporator Hussain Pasha, Mallepally Corporator Zaffer Khan, and their supporters entered the station without permission to protest a communal incident in the area.

On Monday night, tensions reportedly flared between two religious groups when one faction allegedly assaulted members of the other. In response, the MLC and his group stormed the police station. A case has been registered under Sections 132, 221, 329(4), and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.

A counter-case has also been filed against members of the other group accused of assault.

GST raid on actor Manchu Vishnu over tax on film

Hyderabad: GST officials on Wednesday afternoon conducted raids at the office of actor Manchu Vishnu amid suspicions of discrepancies in tax payments related to his upcoming film Kannappa.

The searches began at Vishnu’s production office in Madhapur, where officials alleged irregularities in GST filings and tax remittances during the making of the high-budget project. Authorities are examining financial documents and transaction records as part of their probe.

Speaking to the media, Manchu Vishnu denied any prior knowledge of the raid. “I only learned of this after the news broke,” he said. “I am currently focused on the release of Kannappa and have no information regarding these raids.”

The film has been in the headlines recently after actor Bramhaji shared a behind-the-scenes video in which Vishnu’s father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, jokingly promised to buy his son a 7,000-acre estate in New Zealand during filming. The GST raids come just two days before Kannappa’s scheduled release. The investigation is ongoing.

Teacher suspended for using cow brain

Hyderabad: A biology teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School for Girls in Yalal, Vikarabad district, was suspended on Wednesday after she brought a cow’s brain into a Class X classroom and used it during a lesson. The demonstration triggered outrage among some parents and right-wing groups, who claimed it was inappropriate and disrespectful. BJP leaders protested in front of the school, demanding action against the teacher.

Local authorities responded after a formal complaint was submitted. Mandal education officer Ramesh visited the school, questioned both students and the principal and submitted a preliminary report. The district collector reviewed the findings and issued suspension orders for the teacher, Kasimbi, who was working as a school assistant in biological sciences. She has been restricted to headquarters while the inquiry is going on.

According to students, the teacher did not follow the prescribed lesson but instead used the cow’s brain to explain human anatomy. Images from the classroom began circulating among staff on WhatsApp which prompted further concern. Following this, police personnel were deployed to prevent escalation during the protests. Demonstrators dispersed once authorities confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken.

District education officer Renuka Devi confirmed the suspension and said further steps would follow based on the final inquiry. No disruption to classes has been reported since the incident. The education department is expected to release further updates following the completion of the investigation.

Yellandu cop suspended for illegal confinement

Hyderabad: Inspector of Yellandu police station B. Satyanarayana at Bhadradri in Kothagudem district was suspended in connection with illegal detention and alleged inhuman treatment of a family at the police station.

Inspector General (IG), Multi Zone-I, S. Chandrashekar Reddy, suspended the police officer. As per the complaint filed on June 19, complainant Ram Reddy Pendli, 67, along with his wife Padmaja Pendli, 56, son Hareesh Reddy Pendli, 37, and daughter-in-law, 29, were summoned to the police station by the inspector. The complaint was filed by their daughter-in-law.

Instead of proceeding legally, the inspector reportedly kept the entire family in confinement at the police station for 8 to 12

hours without registering any case. They were subjected to "intimidation, denied food and basic facilities, and allegedly warned against speaking in their defence."

It was reported that Padmaja Pendli collapsed due to fatigue and mental trauma and is still recovering from the distressing experience. In view of the seriousness of case and to ensure a free and fair departmental enquiry, the IG, Multi Zone-I, has placed Satyanarayana under suspension with immediate effect, stated a press statement.