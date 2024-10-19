Hyderabad: Man Held for Duping ATM Kiosk Visitors, Over Rs 5L Seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for duping people visiting ATM kiosks for depositing money. A sum of Rs 5,16,000 and two mobile phones were also recovered from his possession by the police.

He was held in a joint operation conducted by the West Zone Task Force and Madhurannagar police.

Accused Intipally Rama Rao alias Ramu, 30, a BTech graduate, who also worked as graphic designer, is from East Godavari district. He was addicted to online betting games and started cheating people visiting ATM kiosks for depositing the cash.

Rama Rao committed 55 offences so far in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

His modus operandi was to target those visiting an ATM kiosk for depositing cash, Y.V.S. Sudheendra, DCP, task force, said.

During interrogation, accused Rama Rao confessed to the police that he used to wait at the cash depositing machine (CDM) kiosk to target victims. He approached them claiming that his ATM card was declined for withdrawal and he was in urgent need of cash, the DCP said quoting the accused.

Later, the accused promised to transfer funds to the victim’s account via NEFT or IMPS, the DCP added.

To hoodwink the victim, the accused was fraudulently altering the text message (SMS) and was showing it as evidence that cash was debited from his account and would be credited in the victim’s bank account within one or two hours. Believing this information as true, a victim was deceived to hand over cash to the accused. Apart from Rs 5,16,000 cash, two mobile phones used in the crime were also seized by the police, the DCP said.