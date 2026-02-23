Hyderabad Man Gets Notice After Inviting Female Colleague To His Flat

A male tenant living in a gated housing society in Hyderabad received a notice by his society’s secretary. The notice alleges that he has committed an ‘offence.’

On Reddit, an anonymous user shared his story, where he had invited his female colleague/friend from work to his home. He states that he invited her over casually, just a few times and had offered her some snacks, food, tea and dinner. Soon after, the apartment secretary issued a written warning, instructing him to refrain from repeating the "offense" or face potential eviction.

The man clearly did not understand this threat as he claims he had never blasted loud music, or ever had caused any disturbance to his neighbors. “Invited my female colleague over to my apartment a couple of times in the last month for snacks, tea, and dinner and got this notice from the secretary of the apartment. No disturbance to anyone, no loud music, etc. Don't know what to even say," the post read.

The notice read:

Dear Residents, Greetings of the Day,

“This is to bring to your kind notice that we got a few complaints in our apartment residents from last 1 month that some residents are allowing female collogues to their flats in weekends/ weekdays , this is violating the apartment rules and regulations. The Apartments owners will not accept these type of mistakes from their tenants , and if the same mistakes may repeat in future they will inform those tenants to vacate their flats immediately. Hope you will understand the situation and kindly extend your valuable cooperation.”

After the post went viral, it sparked a debate amongst online users about whether housing societies, and flat owners should indulge in moral policing and lecturing their tenants and others living in the society. There have been many such stories of moral policing, discrimination and similar ‘notices’ that people have faced. Such comments and experiences can be seen right below the post at the comment section.





This article is authored by Satvik AVP, an intern at Deccan Chronicle, Secunderabad