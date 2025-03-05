Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for 2015 murder

Hyderabad: The IV Additional District and Sessions Court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced on Anthoni to to life imprisonment for murdering a woman following an argument at a toddy compound in Vanasthalipuram here in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.2,000 on him.

The case was registered at Vanasthalipuram police station in 2015 after he fatally stabbed a woman, Kurmamma, and injured her husband, Venkataiah, in a fit of rage. Investigators confirmed that there was no prior acquaintance or enmity between them.

The altercation began while Anthoni and the victims were consuming toddy. Kurmamma objected to him sitting in an area designated for women, leading to an argument. Anthoni left the compound but soon returned with a knife, stabbed Kurmamma multiple times and attacked Venkataiah, leaving him seriously injured.

The prosecution, led by public prosecutor T.V. Prasad, proved that Kurmamma died from multiple stab wounds.

Traffic cops book ambulance driver for misusing siren

Hyderabad: West zone traffic police on Tuesday intercepted an ambulance and found its driver, M. Lakshminarayana, was misusing the siren to transport two dogs for an ovariohysterectomy procedure. He was promptly booked.

The driver violated the rule of using the siren only while carrying patients in a serious condition, west zone traffic ACP Katta Hari Prasad said.

“We have seized the ambulance and booked the owner Abdul Kalim, who had given the vehicle on lease to Lakshminarayana,” the ACP said.

The driver revealed the names of the dog owners

On being questioned, the driver revealed the names of the dog owners who said the pets were being taken to a vet hospital in Miyapur.

The ACP said the police was conducting a special drive against ambulances misusing sirens on the instructions of police commissioner C.V. Anand, when they caught the ambulance.

“We handed over the dogs to their owners. We booked cases of dangerous driving, public nuisance and endangering human lives against the driver,” the ACP said.

Mob attacks 3 men in Boduppal over minor dispute

Hyderabad: A minor road dispute in the Uppal police station area escalated into a violent attack with a mob of around 20 people assaulting three men and vandalising a house. The Uppal police have registered a case and issued notices to three individuals — Bhanu Chander, Ajay and Prasad — for questioning.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Rupani Sai Kumar, 30, a merchant from Bollegudem, the incident occurred in the evening when he was driving home in Uppal with his brother-in-law Vijay and uncle Srinivas. As they approached the Ambedkar statue junction, they encountered a parked bike blocking their way. Sai Kumar sounded the horn to signal the bikers to move, which led to an argument. To avoid confrontation, he drove away, but moments later, he noticed a group of around 20 individuals on 10 bikes chasing them.

The mob intercepted their car near Hanuman temple junction, forcibly pulled Sai Kumar and his relatives out of the vehicle and assaulted them. The trio fled into Sai Kumar’s grandfather’s house nearby, but the mob followed them there, vandalised household items, pushed the elderly grandparents and reportedly fled with valuables, including a two-tola gold chain, a mobile phone and Rs.8,000 in cash.

History-sheeter with 11 pending cases nabbed

Hyderabad: The south-east zone task force on Monday arrested Ali Bin Mahmood Jabri, who is facing multiple cases and has 11 pending non-bailable warrants. According to the police, Jabri is a known land grabber with a rowdy sheet registered at the Bandlaguda police station. Task force additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao said Jabri is also wanted in cases of cheating, extortion and criminal intimidation.

Three huts gutted in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Three huts were gutted in a fire that broke out under the Amberpet flyover on Tuesday. According to the Amberpet police, the blaze started while the occupants were cooking, but they managed to escape unharmed. All belongings inside the huts were destroyed.

The fire started in one hut and quickly spread to two adjacent huts. A nearby dump containing plastic, fibre and other waste materials also caught fire, producing thick, dark smoke.

Passersby who noticed the flames and smoke immediately alerted the police and fire department.

Two fire tenders rushed to the scene. "We gained access to the dump and extinguished the fire," a fire officer said.

CID arrests four persons for Rs.70-crore chit fund scam

Hyderabad: The CID on Tuesday arrested four persons who were wanted in a Rs.70-crore chit fund fraud. They had reportedly played a key role in helping the prime accused Pasham Venugopal Reddy to defraud 1,300 people through their chit fund business at Shankarpally.

According to Shikha Goel DG, CID, the four accused were arrested based on the confessional statement of the prime accused Venugopal Reddy.

The arrested were identified as Chavva Kumar of Reddy Colony in Saidabad, Chavva Yadagiri of Ramanthapur, Chavva Chinna Esthari of Saidabad and Chavva Venkatesh of Shankarpally.

Following a complaint lodged against Venugopal Reddy in 2022, the Shankarpally police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code, the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act and the Chit Fund Act — against the four accused, who organised chit fund business in the name of ‘Shankarpally Veerabhadriya Parapathi Shakara Sangam’.

The accused had reportedly got Rs.70 crore deposits from people promising higher returns on investment. However, they later defaulted on returning their deposits, reporting a loss in business.

Later, the Shankarpally police transferred the case to CID, regional officer (Cyberabad).

Moving cars catch fire on PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: Two cars caught fire within a radius of 400 metres on the PVNR Expressway on Tuesday. In one instance, a car caught fire near Pillar No. 211 on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported.

According to available information, the driver and another passenger in the car had a narrow escape. The cause of the fire is reportedly suspected to be a mechanical failure.

No case was registered but the incident led to a major traffic jam that was later cleared by the traffic police.

The car was reportedly heading towards Aaramgarh from Mehdipatnam when the incident occurred. Fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Just 400 metres from the spot, another car caught fire on the expressway. No casualties were reported in both the case. No case was registered in both these incidents.

Techie Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over Dowry Harassment

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old techie, Devika, died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Raidurgam allegedly over dowry harassment. A case was registered against her husband Sharath Chandra on Tuesday.

According to Raidurgam inspector Ch Venkanna, the couple had been married for six months back. Chandra recently reportedly asked Devika to transfer a property belonging to her mother in his name.

In this regard, the couple quarrelled constantly and Chandra had allegedly beaten up Devika many times over this, police said quoting from a complaint.

On Monday morning, Chandra called up Devika’s mother about the death. The mother lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police who booked a case of dowry death and began investigations.

Man fell victim to an online investment scam

Hyderabad: A pensioner from Vanastalipuram fell victim to an online investment scam and lost Rs.19 lakh after being misled about a fraudulent retirement scheme.

The 65-year-old came across an advertisement on social media claiming that the founder of a renowned IT firm had introduced a special plan for senior citizens for automated investment in the stock markets.

The victim fell for it and filled out an application form. He was then contacted by one Leela Kumar who guided him to register with a website by depositing Rs 21,000. He was then directed to invest through an app. The victim initially noticed small profits, which prompted him to deposit a total of Rs.19 lakh.

When he attempted to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters demanded additional payments. The Rachakonda cybercrime police booked a case on his complaint and started an investigation.

Teen attempts suicide in school in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student allegedly attempted suicide at his school after school hours in Miyapur on Tuesday. Miyapur inspector K Kranthi Kumar said the student, studying in a CBSE school, was in a critical condition. He was shifted to a private hospital in the city.

He was noticed lying injured on some iron sheets placed on the first floor. The staff noticed this and rushed him to a hospital and informed his parents.

“We do not know what the exact cause was. It does not seem to be exam pressure. His family never pressured him and neither did the school,” a Miyapur police official. The boy is currently in the ICU. The matter will be investigated after a complaint is lodged with the police, the official said.

One Hurt in explosion

Hyderabad: One person was injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a shop within at about noon on Tuesday, the Kukatpally police said. Inspector K. Rajesh identified the injured as Hari Shankar Tyagi, owner of Jai Bhavani Info System Electrical and Gas Service in Kukatpally.

The incident occurred when he was illegally refilling an LPG gas cylinder. After a local dialled 100, the police reached the spot and shifted Tyagi to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered at the Kukatpally police station under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

38-yr-old dies in road accident on ORR

Hyderabad: B. Karthik, a 38-year-old private company died, and his wife and son survived with injuries when their car rammed into a mini-lorry at the ORR Exit No. 5 in Dundigal on Tuesday. Dundigal inspector P. Sateesh said Karthik was travelling with his wife Sindhu and their four-year-old son from Khammam to Mallampet. Sindhu and the child have been hospitalised.

“We are still unsure of what happened. We are analysing whether the car driver was speeding or the mini-lorry applied the brakes suddenly,” the inspector said. Police were called to the spot by a passerby.

82 cases detected by cybercrime police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police said they had detected 82 cybercrime cases in January and February, leading to the arrest of 161 persons across 11 states.

A special drive in Telangana led to the detection of 32 cases and arrest of 51 fraudsters. Out of the 161 arrests, 82 were linked to trading fraud. There were four habitual offenders from Surat, involved in 11 cases (part-time job frauds and trading frauds).

The four habitual offenders have been identified as Ajay Anand Bhai Italia, 36, Jalpesh, 34, Vishal Arivadbhai Thummar, 30, and Hiren Kumar Pravinbhai Baravaliyaand, 35.

With respect to the trading fraud, 37 cases were registered and 82 persons were arrested; in 15 cases of digital arrest fraud, 27 were arrested.

Police registered 12 cases of part-time job fraud and arrested 26, five case were registered and eight were arrested in the advertisement fraud, three cases and three arrested in the smishing fraud, two cases were registered and three were arrested in job and customer service fraud.

There was one case each registered and one person each were arrested for business fraud, social media fraud, vishing fraud, and loan fraud. In the identity theft and cheating by impersonation frauds, one case each was registered and two persons and five persons were arrested in total. three persons were arrested.

One held for Rs.14 cr Ponzi scam

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police’s economic offences wing (EOW) has arrested Kandula Srinivasa Rao, 44, a native of Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly defrauding a woman and others of Rs.14 crore through a Ponzi scheme. The scam surfaced after a victim, A. Jhansi, filed a complaint.

Investigations revealed that Rao set up multiple firms under the Well Vision Group and attracted investors with false promises of high returns. Operating from his office in KPHB Colony, he allegedly duped over 200 people.

Rao offered four fraudulent investment schemes. In the first scheme, he promised a 200 per cent return on Rs.1 lakh investment, with investors receiving Rs.2,000 daily for 100 working days. A 10 per cent service charge was deducted from each transaction.

The second scheme claimed to double investments in 10 months, meaning a Rs.1 lakh deposit would yield Rs.2 lakh. In the third scheme, investors depositing Rs.6.5 lakh were promised an open plot measuring 121 square yards as goodwill and a complete refund in 20 monthly instalments of Rs.32,500 each. As security, victims were given a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a cheque.

Under the fourth scheme, customers who purchased the company’s home appliances, such as televisions and washing machines, were promised a full refund in 20 instalments. For example, a TV worth Rs.30,000 would be refunded as Rs.1,500 per month over 20 months. Investment amounts ranged from Rs.10,000 to Rs.50 lakh. To gain investor confidence, Rao issued MoUs, lease deeds and post-dated cheques as collateral.

After gathering investments, he made payments for a few months before suddenly shutting down operations. So far, 35 victims have approached the EOW, which has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act, 1999.

Doctor duped of Rs.34 lakh in stock trading scam

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old doctor from Uppal lost Rs.33.9 lakh in an online stock trading scam after being lured onto a US-based trading platform by fraudsters promising high returns.

The victim, a resident of Indiranagar, was added to a WhatsApp group named G2 Wealth Value-Added Teaching Exchange Club. The group, created by an international number, initially provided stock recommendations that yielded small profits and gained his trust.

The scammers then introduced a company, claiming it offered pre-market trading and access to US stocks, including IPO investments. Believing the platform to be legitimate, the doctor registered on the website and initially deposited `1 lakh, and registered a profit of Rs.12,572. Encouraged, he continued investing enthusiastically until he paid Rs.33.9 lakh.

When he attempted to withdraw funds, the platform demanded additional taxes. Realising he had been defrauded, he approached the Rachakonda cybercrime police.

Job seeker duped of Rs.11 lakh in Italy work scam

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old job aspirant from HB Colony was cheated of Rs. 11 lakh on the false offer of a high-paying job in Italy. The accused, promising swift placement, pressured the victim to make the payment and told him that he had to leave for Italy within 45 days.

According to the complaint filed with Kushaiguda police, Vemu Karthik, a resident of Managapuram Colony, HB Colony, was introduced to the accused, Vepakula Vijay Kumar, through a known contact. Vijay Kumar runs NUZ Overseas Consultancy in Kamalanagar, ECIL. When Karthik approached him, Kumar assured him of a job in Italy within 45 days.

Trusting his claims, Karthik and his cousin, Mavidakula Rajender, paid a Rs.11 lakh in two installments via cheque. After receiving the money, Vijay Kumar stopped responding to their calls.

Hyderabad: Father gets 7-yrs RI for molesting minor daughter

Hyderabad: A Fast-Track Special Pocso Court in LB Nagar sentenced a 45-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 and ordered a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the victim.

The convict, from Irrukunta Thanda in Shankarpally mandal, was found guilty of assault or criminal force to outrage modesty), insulting the modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult, along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the complaint filed in 2018, the then-13-year-old victim stated that her father had been harassing her for a year with indecent remarks and physical abuse. On June 27, 2018, he sexually assaulted her at night while her mother was asleep. The mother intervened upon hearing her daughter's cries, but the father verbally abused and threatened her.

The prosecution, led by additional public prosecutor B. Sunitha, presented medical reports and scientific evidence confirming the assault. The accused confessed to the crime, admitting to previous harassment and attempts to force his daughter into marriage.