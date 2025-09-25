Hyderabad: Man Gets Life For Assaulting Minor Daughter

HYDERABAD: A special Pocso court in Kukatpally on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The convict, Shankarampeta Anil Goud, a centering worker from Jagadgirigutta in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was found guilty under multiple sections of the IPC and the Pocso Act. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined 50,000 under Sections 5(l)(m)(n) read with 6 of the Pocso Act, seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 under Sections 9(l)(m)(n) read with 10 of the Pocso Act, and another seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 under Section 506 of the IPC. The court also directed that a compensation of 10 lakh be paid to the victim.

According to the complaint filed on April 25, 2024, the victim’s mother alleged that while she was away at work, the accused repeatedly molested and assaulted his daughter since she was in Class 5, threatening to kill her if she revealed the abuse. On April 23, 2024, the girl confided in her mother after he allegedly opened the bathroom door while she was bathing. During the ensuing confrontation between the parents, the girl disclosed that the assaults had been occurring for years.

The accused was arrested and remanded. After collecting material evidence and filing the chargesheet, the prosecution examined witnesses and presented evidence during the trial. Pronouncing the verdict, N. Amaravati, Judge of the Fast Track Special Court for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and Pocso Act cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, convicted the accused and awarded the sentence.