Hyderabad: Man gets 20 years of jail for raping minor

Hyderabad: The Special Fast Track Court for POCSO Cases in L.B. Nagar, Rangareddy District, sentenced a 19-year-old man, Kasarla Mahesh Bunny to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case registered under Chaitanyapuri Police Station limits. The accused was found guilty of committing heinous crimes against a minor girl.

The incident occurred when the minor girl, a neighbor, was confined in a room and subjected to obscene and criminal acts while her parents were away from home.

The case was filed under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(f), and 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. After a thorough investigation and trial, the Special Judge for POCSO Cases, Fast Track Court, pronounced the accused guilty.

In addition to the 20-year rigorous imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the accused. The victim was awarded a compensation of Rs. 5,00,000 to aid her recovery and rehabilitation. The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutors Smt. Sunita and D. Raghu, who presented arguments during the trial.