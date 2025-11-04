Hyderabad: Man Expecting Courier Clicks Fake Link, Loses ₹2.47 L

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man expecting a parcel from a friend lost ₹2.47 lakh to cybercriminals after clicking on a fraudulent courier link. According to the city cybercrime unit (CCCU), the victim received a message claiming to be from a courier company, stating that a second delivery attempt for his parcel had failed. The message included a link for “address confirmation”.

Believing it genuine, the man clicked on the link and soon began receiving a flurry of OTP messages. Within minutes, he received alerts showing transactions totalling ₹2.47 lakh on his credit card. He immediately blocked the card, alerted the bank and lodged a complaint. CCCU officials cautioned residents against fake courier or delivery messages, warning that such links are designed to steal personal and banking information. “Always check delivery status directly through official websites or apps,” the police said. Victims have been advised to contact the 1930 helpline, WhatsApp 8712665171 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in to report such cases.



