Hyderabad: Man Cheats Colleagues At Mall, On The Run

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested 47-year-old Bajjuri Ramchander of resident of Dwarakamainagar in Munaganur for cheating his colleagues at a popular shopping mall through fake chit schemes and misusing their credit cards for Rs.30 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by Bukki Balakrishna, Ramchander claimed to be running small chit funds among co-workers. Nearly 20 employees invested in the scheme and also handed over their credit cards to manage the payments. Ramchander allegedly misused the funds and the credit cards for his personal expenses.

After collecting the money, Ramchander reportedly quit his job, vacated his house, and went absconding. Following an investigation based on the complaint, a case is registered and police apprehended the accused. Police said Ramchander was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.