Hyderabad Man Bleeds to Death After Attack on Genitals

Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants slit the private parts of a 33-year-old centreing contractor and left him bleeding to death at his house in Taranagar under Chandanagar police station limits.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night at the victim Thanniru Maladri’s house when he was alone.

Thanniru Srinivasa, his elder brother, who lodged the complaint, said that he, along with Maladri’s wife Madhavi and their two children, had gone to their native in Darakanipadu village, Gudluru Mandal of Nellore district on September 30.

Around 8 pm, Aruna, Maladri’s sister who stays in Serilingampally, grew suspicious when he did not respond to her call and went to check at his house in Taranagar, Srinivasa said.

Aruna, her son and neighbours broke open the door and found Maladri clad in a lungi lying unconscious in a pool of blood, Srinivasa stated in his complaint with the police.

The neighbour Madhav Rao informed Chandanagar police and he was taken to a private hospital where the doctors informed that he had died due to excess bleeding, police said.

“We suspect that the assailants and the victim consumed liquor at his house and cut his genitals over some tiff as we found empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses and other material at the crime scene”, said Chandanagar police inspector D. Palavelli.

“We suspect sexual jealousy was the reason behind the murder. Our special teams are going through the CCTV footage and also verifying the background of the victim and his family,” the inspector said.

Police shifted the victim's body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem and are making efforts to identify the assailants.