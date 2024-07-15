Hyderabad: Man Attacked by Stranger in Jawahar Nagar

Hyderabad: In a scuffle between two strangers over a cigarette, one Shiva, who works in a graveyard, attacked Rambabu at Ambedkar nagar within Jawahar nagar police station limits late on Saturday night. Rambabu, who sustained a head injury, has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident happened when Shiva stopped Rambabu, who was on a bike, and asked for a cigarette, which Shiva, who works in a private tech company, said he did not have. Shiva started abusing him, following which the two quarreled in front of Shiva’s house. A video recording showed Shiva hitting Rambabu on his head, which started bleeding.

Police later said that Shiva already has a theft and one NDPS case registered against him. However, they could not ascertain whether he was under the influence of ganja or alcohol.

Shiva is currently absconding. A case has been registered against him under Section 109 r/w 3(5) of the BNS.