Hyderabad: Man Arrested, Sent to Prison for PF Evasion

Hyderabad: Owner of M/S Unnati Industrial Cooperative Society Ramesh Partani was arrested and sent to jail by the provident fund (PF) enforcement officers for not remitting PF dues amounting to Rs 62,43,480 in workers’ account. Despite repeated reminders or notices, the establishment had failed to provide social security dues belonging to the workers.

The warrant was executed against the accused by the enforcement officers and the defaulter was sent to the prison. The recovery officer, EPFO, Barkatpura, took action against the accused as per powers vested in him under the EPF and MP Act, 1952.