Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Murder of an RMP Doc’s Wife

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police solved the murder case of the wife of a RMP doctor with the arrest of Shaik Javeed, alias Javeed Khan Aamer Ali, 34, from Vidyanagar on Wednesday.



The accused had around 5.40 pm on September 30 murdered G. Sudharani, 44, by slitting her throat in their second floor apartment in Navodaya Colony. The assailant fled with 13 tula gold jewellery after murdering her, police said.

Her husband G. Umamahesh Rao was at his Amma Clinic in Yellareddyguda, while their daughter Rudra Rani and son Srikhar Chandra had gone to attend tuition classes, police said.

“We arrested Javeed at 4 am at Kranthinagar on Wednesday,” Jubilee Hills inspector K. Venkateshwar Reddy said.

During interrogation, Javeed, an autorickshaw driver from Kazipet, confessed to the crime. Police recovered the a knife, stolen jewellery, some documents, his bike and car.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and the case is being investigated, Venkateswar Reddy added.