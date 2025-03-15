Hyderabad: Man Accused of Matrimonial Fraud Nabbed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested an online fraudster with 21 cases registered against him across Telangana. "The accused Jogada Vamshi Krishna, alias Harsha Cherukuri, 33, regularly committed matrimonial frauds. He also committed cheating, impersonation and financial frauds," ACP (Jubilee Hills) P. Venkatagiri said.

Several of the cases against Harsha carried non-bailable arrest warrants.

Jubilee Hills and Hyderabad Police's cybercrime officials traced the accused to Bengaluru and brought him to the city on Saturday. Police recovered two mobile phones used by Harsha containing evidence linked to his crimes.

Harsha would target unsuspecting women in the IT sector or NRIs. He would create fake profiles on matrimonial sites like Shadi.com and on social media (Instagram and Facebook). He always posed as a wealthy man.

After gaining the trust of the victims, Harsha would fabricate an emergency situation, acting like his bank account was frozen or there was a medical emergency or a business loss. He would then demand money from the victims. He would even blackmail his victims using personal photographs.

Police said Harsha would transfer the money gained illegally through multiple bank accounts and digital payment applications and used it for online betting and gambling.

Harsha was previously arrested for cheating and resumed his criminal activities after getting bail. Recently, Harsha trapped a woman doctor from Hyderabad and extorted Rs 10,94,82.