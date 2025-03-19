Hyderabad: Major roadblock issue in Kismatpur resolved nearly after 3 years

Hyderabad: A major roadblock issue in Kismatpur was resolved on Monday, with officials demolishing a wall that was blocking the road. They laid a cement road in the evening, restoring access for residents.

The road connects two residential areas, Fortune West Meadows and Sri Harshith Layout. A wall was built across it, which forced people to take a longer route. Even though municipal officials had demolished it earlier, the wall was rebuilt, causing trouble for three years.

Residents of Fortune West Meadows complained to HYDRAA, which removed the wall and worked with municipal authorities to ensure the road was laid immediately.

Addressing the media, Sindhu and Ramu, residents, shared how the blocked road had been a major inconvenience, especially during emergencies. The wall forced them to travel an additional 3 km.