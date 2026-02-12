Upender Reddy Takes Charge as Managing Director of SETWIN

Hyderabad: M. Upender Reddy took charge as the new Managing Director of the Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Telangana (SETWIN) on Thursday (February 12, 2026). He takes over from K. Venugopal Rao, who was additional in charge and has now been transferred to the position of Manager of the Department of Youth Services.

Upender Reddy expressed his commitment to the organisation's progress, stating his goal to further strengthen SETWIN through state government initiatives. He urged all officers and staff to work collectively to advance the institution's mission of skill development and youth employment. The event was attended by several key officials, including Administrative Officer Jagannathan, Accounts Officer Suresh Babu, Training Incharge M.Naveen Kumar, Asif Ali, and other staff members.

Established in 1978 in the Hyderabad–Secunderabad twin cities, SETWIN, a government-affiliated organisation, is dedicated to skill development, vocational training, and employment generation. It was created to address unemployment and bridge skill gaps among urban youth, offering a wide range of training programs designed to improve employability, and was widely appreciated in the 1980’s and 1990’s. The SETWIN minibuses are quite popular as a flexible alternative to the TSRTC buses offeringeconomical, last-mile connectivity while offering employment to the youth.

Over the years, SETWIN has conducted technical, vocational, and computer courses, equipping residents with practical skills that enhance their job prospects. The institution currently runs around 21 centres in the city and nine in other districts of the State. The organisation is currently focusing on youth in rural areas and is planning to start centres soon in Dubbaka, Boduppal, Siddipet, and a few other places in rural Telangana.