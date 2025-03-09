Hyderabad: LRS Applicants Face Fee Glitch in CGG Portal

Hyderabad: A glitch in the tool designed by Centre for Good Governance (CGG) to dispose of layout regularisation scheme (LRS) applicants, is reportedly displaying the fee as Rs 1,000-rebate’ in several applications.



Applicants who pay regularisation and pro-rata open space charges by March 31 will receive a 25 per cent discount on these charges. Many applicants faced the issue on Saturday. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, some of them criticized the MA&UD department. Many of them wanted to know if they would be eligible for the rebate if the technical glitch was not fixed by March 31.Applicants who pay regularisation and pro-rata open space charges by March 31 will receive a 25 per cent discount on these charges.

“Today being the second Saturday, I started uploading the documents. Ironically, instead of displaying the fee, 'Rs.1,000–rebate' was shown,” said a person whose plot is located in Aushapur, Nemarugomula village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Applicants wanted their identity to be anonymous as they feared that their LRS application might be kept on hold, should their names come in the open.

Another applicant said that the HMDA toll free number (1800 599 8838) that has to address issues related to LRS is busy most of the time.

“I urge the authorities to fix these issues and ensure a seamless disposal of LRS applications,” he said.

Meanwhile, HMDA officials said that the issue related to the CGG error has come to their notice and it would be resolved soon.





