Hyderabad Lad Enters India’s 100 Math Geniuses

Hyderabad: Aarav Gupta, a Grade 10 student from Hyderabad, has secured a spot among the Top 100 in the Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge, earning a merit certificate. Competing at a national level, Aarav cleared both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the highly competitive challenge, representing the Vijayawada region under CBSE.

Expressing his excitement, Aarav said, “I’m so grateful to my family and school for all the support I received. Without the encouragement of my teachers, principal, and friends, this wouldn’t have been possible.” He added, “Special thanks to Kapil Sir, who believed in me and helped me overcome challenges along the way.”

The Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge, introduced by CBSE, is one of the country’s most esteemed platforms for promoting mathematical excellence and critical thinking among students. Last year, over 5.5 lakh students from 5,050 schools across India participated in the challenge. Of these, only 8,590 qualified for Stage 2, and 100 students from each of CBSE’s 18 regions were awarded the Merit Certificate, placing Aarav in an elite group.

Priyanka Sen, math subject lead at Manthan School, praised Aarav’s achievement, and explained, “Competitions like the Aryabhata Ganit Challenge are instrumental in nurturing problem-solving abilities and instilling a love for mathematics. Aarav’s achievement was a direct result of his love, determination and passion for the subject.”

Surjeet Singh, the principal, added that Aarav’s exceptional success reflects not only his hard work but also the support system that surrounds him, which he claimed was essential for the holistic development of a young mind.

Aarav’s parents said that they chose Aryabhata Ganit Challenge as it is designed to go beyond rote learning, encouraging students to apply mathematical concepts to real-world problems.