Hyderabad: Lack of teachers at TCTVH disrupts completion of syllabus

Hyderabad: With the Central government withdrawing teachers from the Training Centre for the Teachers of Visually Handicapped (TCTVH) at East Marredpally, students are struggling with incomplete syllabus and lack of qualified teaching staff.

TCTVH is the only institute that trains special educators for inclusive education in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It was jointly funded by the Central and state governments.

In November, however, the Centre relieved two teachers from their duties. At present, 70 students are enrolled for the two-year diploma in education (D.Ed) for special educators.

A student, undergoing training, said: “Only 30 per cent of the syllabus is completed due to the staff unavailability. The one teacher currently teaching is not fully qualified.”

“The last date for the payment of the exam fee was also announced. Practicals will start soon. Though the academic year ends in July, no proper material is provided.”

M. Gangaram, a state advisory member on disability, said “We request Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy to merge the institute (TCTVH) with the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), which has the better infrastructure. He also requested the state government to take over the responsibility as it plays a crucial role in training teachers.” “In DSC-2024 results 150 graduates from this institute were selected as school assistants and special educators,” he added.

When asked about the staff shortage A. Rajendar, assistant director of disability welfare department, said “We have requested the state government for permission for recruiting temporary teachers to complete the syllabus.”

“As per the Rehabilitation Council of India guidelines, there are only a few lecturers available for recruitment. We have requested the ministry of social justice and empowerment to provide teachers in deputation to address the issue.”