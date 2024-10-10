Hyderabad: Lack of Support Takes Toll on Working Mothers

Hyderabad: Working mothers are increasingly vulnerable to mental health issues, a trend that worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the pandemic’s peak has passed, the struggles of many mothers remain unchanged. Balancing work and parenting without proper support systems, especially for young mothers, is still a major challenge.

Shravya Pendyala, an architect, reduced her work commitments to care for her two children. “When I had my first child in 2021, I had to go to work only two days a week and the rest went to freelancing. I was able to manage with a nanny’s help at home. But after my second child, I had to stay home and manage both the children by myself,” she shared.

Family discomfort with a full-time nanny made things harder. “It’s hard to adjust to a stranger caring for your kids. After three unsuccessful attempts at hiring a nanny, I had to cut back on work,” she explained.

“Eventually, when both sets of grandparents left for the US, I had no choice but to stop working altogether. I thrive on productivity, but the last six months focused entirely on the children, having no social life, which almost drained me. It affected my mental health, but I couldn’t seek professional help. Now I’m back to work, but I’m still uneasy about leaving my children with a helper,” Shravya said.

In a similar vein, Preeti Raj, a media professional, shares her experience in balancing work and parenting. "Working in public relations demands constant activity and tight deadlines, which can be overwhelming. I'm grateful for my organisation's hybrid model, sparing me the stress of commuting. However, juggling work and giving attention to a toddler requires multitasking and meticulous planning to manage both responsibilities effectively.”

“The pressure to meet deadlines while managing the unpredictable needs of a young child is a major trigger for stress. Sometimes work and personal life overlap, especially when urgent tasks require immediate attention. Switching between 'work mode' and 'mom mode' is exhausting," she explained.

"I'm fortunate to have my mother as my primary support. To cope, I break tasks into smaller goals, prioritise, and take short breaks to reset. Seeking guidance isn't a weakness — it's vital for maintaining mental wellness, and all working mothers could benefit from it," she said.

Dr G Padmaja, assistant professor of psychiatry at NIMS Hospital, emphasised the importance of realistic expectations. “Success in both work and family life is possible, but only with a strong support system. Traditionally, grandparents provided this, but that support is often missing in today’s nuclear family setups. Women need to be realistic about their capabilities by setting up realistic life goals. Also, they must not shy away from asking for help,” she said.

However, the social set-up of a woman might not allow her the privilege of choosing between both worlds. Fatima, a 26-year-old food vendor at a metro station, works 12 hours a day to make ends meet. A single mother with no qualifications beyond class 10, she cannot afford to reduce her work hours, leaving little time for her children, who are looked after by her mother.

“It’s exhausting, being on my feet all day, but I go home and spend time with my children to shake off my fatigue. I got married very young, and now I have no interest in remarrying. I’m proud that I can provide for my children, but I have loans to pay, rent, and school fees, so I can’t afford any instability. Meeting day-to-day work requirements such as handling difficult customers and not being able to participate in children's daily activities takes a huge toll on mental health,” she explained.

According to LinkedIn’s Opportunity Index 2021, 45 per cent of working women feel family commitments have come in the way of their career development, predominantly seen in India (71 per cent). Many similar studies have found that women are often expected to juggle the roles of homemaker, mother, and employee seamlessly, without the necessary support from family or colleagues. This pressure can lead to overwhelming feelings of guilt and responsibility.

Pregnant women, those who have taken maternity leave, and those re-entering the workforce post-maternity face particularly daunting challenges. Notably, the Maternity Benefit Act of 2017 requires employers to provide childcare facilities. However, many organisations still lack functional daycare centres.