Hyderabad: Kid Run Over by Car Rushed to Hospital, Survives

Hyderabad: A car allegedly being driven by a man who had consumed ganja hit an eight-year-old who was returning home from a grocery shop at Babanagar, Kanchanbagh sub-inspector K. Raju said. The driver has been identified as Mohamed Ghouse. The victim, Mohammed Amer, was stuck under the car’s left wheel. He was rescued by his father and bystanders and taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Amer’s father, Mohammed Ali, a welder in Babanagar, said he rushed to the spot on being informed of the accident by his wife and took the child to hospital. The locals and family members of the victim alleged that Ghouse and two other occupants of the car appeared to have consumed drugs. The trio is in custody, police said. “We will subject them to narco tests,” a police officer said.

Man abducted, killed, body set afire in honour killing

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped, murdered and the body set on fire by five persons who were opposed to the inter-caste marriage of their daughter with the deceased’s brother, in Shadnagar on Friday. Police traced the body of the victim, Rajashekhar, a private employee from Shadnagar, to Nawabpet in Mahbubnagar district. The woman’s father, Venkatesh, and his four associates have been arrested by the police. According to the police, on November 12, the deceased’s brother Chandrashekhar, an autorickshaw driver belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, eloped with the accused’s daughter, who belongs to the Yadav community. The woman’s family lodged a missing complaint at Moinabad police station and went to Rajashekhar’s house to question the family. The woman’s family held Rajashekhar responsible. They asked him to step out of the house, dragged him into a car and took him to a remote location in Shadnagar where they allegedly murdered him. They transported the body to Nawabpet in Mahbubnagar district, nearly an hour away, poured petrol on it and set it ablaze. When Rajashekhar did not return home, his family lodged a kidnap complaint with the Shadnagar police. During the search operation, police traced the burnt body. “There was not much left of the body; a thread worn on his right hand helped us confirm the identity,” an official from Nawabpet police station said. The Nawabpet police registered a murder case, conducted an autopsy and handed the remains over to the family. The case was later transferred to Shadnagar police station and is now being investigated by the ACP. A case has been registered under the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Man succumbs to death after suicide record

Hyderabad: John Amrit, a 26-year-old security guard from Jeedimetla who had recorded his suicide attempt and sent it to his wife, died while undergoing treatment in Petbasheerabad on Sunday. His wife had gone to Bihar for her delivery. Seeing the message, she alerted her relatives, who rushed to Amrit’s house and shifted him to a hospital, where he underwent treatment. As his condition deteriorated and he began bleeding from the stomach, he was taken back to the hospital and later referred to Osmania General Hospital for specialised care. He died past midnight on Sunday. Petbasheerabad Inspector Vijaya Vardhan said personal issues in his marriage are suspected to be the reason behind the suicide.

Fan pays Mahesh Babu's Challan

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu briefly trended online on Sunday after a video showing one of his fans paying a challan for speeding on his behalf went viral. According to traffic records, Mahesh Babu’s car (TS36N4005) was caught speeding twice on the PVNR Expressway on October 4 and October 15, incurring a total challan amount of ₹2,070. As the screenshots of the violations and payment link began circulating online, a fan stepped in and cleared the fine through the e-challan portal, saying he did not want the actor to face criticism. The video surfaced amid the early buzz for Mahesh Babu's next film ‘Varanasi’, scheduled for release in 2027.

Hotel catches fire, no casualty

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Rumaan Hotel in Hafeezpet at about 5 am on Sunday. The staff were evacuated to safety and no casualties were reported, police said. Madhapur fire station officials said the fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Oil stored in the kitchen intensified the flames before they spread through the area. Three fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control by about 7 am.