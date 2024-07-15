Hyderabad: Kid Chased by Dogs, Dad Saves

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was chased by four dogs in Ramanagar colony under Ghatkesar municipality on Sunday.

A CCTV footage of the incident was recovered.

As per the video, a group of four dogs on a prowl see a boy and chase him.. However, acting swiftly, the boy's father chases the dogs away and saves his son.

The dogs have reportedly been a menace for the locals who alleged that the municipal authorities have been ignoring their requests to do something about such attacks in the area.