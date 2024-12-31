 Top
Hyderabad: Khajaguda encroachments demolished by HYDRAA

31 Dec 2024 1:03 PM IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: HYDRAA conducted demolition drives at Bhageerathamma tank in Khajaguda to remove illegal encroachments within the designated buffer zone.

Prior to the action, HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the site. A strong security presence was deployed throughout the operation to ensure public safety and maintain order during the removal of unauthorised structures. More than 20 shops demolished in a rapid operation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
