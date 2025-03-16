Hyderabad: Juvenile Convicted for Raping Minor

Hyderabad: A juvenile was convicted and sentenced to one year of community service at a special home in Gajularamaram for the sexual assault of a minor.

The fifth ACJM court in Nampally ordered him to serve every second and third Sunday for a year, under Section 18(1)(c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.

The accused was found guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Sections 5(i) (ii) read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "The victim's pregnancy after the assault was a major factor in the conviction," said Anitha Deshmukh, additional public prosecutor who handled the case.

The victim's elder sibling filed the complaint in 2021 at Narayanguda police station. According to the complaint, the victim, who was 17 then, had met the accused on a digital messaging platform where they developed a relationship. Over time, they began meeting frequently. The juvenile allegedly took the minor to a parking cellar near her residence where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim later discovered that she was pregnant and confronted the juvenile who allegedly asked her to abort and stopped responding to her calls and messages. When the girl's sibling found out about her pregnancy through a friend, a medical examination confirmed that she was 20 weeks pregnant.