Hyderabad: Jobseekers' 'beyond salary' needs surface at placements

HYDERABAD: The JNTU-Hyderabad College of Engineering has made a start in this year’s placement season with two of its students, Moturi Amulya and Challa Sai Mahitha Reddy, securing lucrative job offers from Goldman Sachs with a handsome annual package of Rs 24 lakh each. Kantu Kusumitha followed closely, bagging an offer of Rs 19.75 lakh from JP Morgan and Chase. Verisk Analytics India Private Limited extended an offer to Nandini Maharaj with a CTC of Rs 17 lakh.

So far, 130 students have secured job offers from various companies during the campus placements. Alstom SA, the French multinational company, selected 33 PG students with an annual package of Rs 8.5 lakh. Honeywell recruited 15 students, offering a package of RS 9 lakh per annum. Acmegrade rolled out offers to eight students with an annual package of Rs 6 lakh, and Ediglobe picked up 40 students with packages ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per annum.

While these numbers reflect a successful placement drive, they also reveal an emerging trend amongst the student community. It is no longer just the hefty pay cheques that attract students of today, but a combination of factors that align with their values and aspirations.

Leesa Dorcas, a commerce student, said that her priorities include a non-toxic work culture and colleagues, who share similar wavelengths.

“I am looking forward to being independent, but I want my work to have a meaningful relevance that goes beyond redundant rules. Flexible work hours and a healthy environment matter much more to me,” she shared.

Her words resonate with many of her peers, who are prioritising mental well-being and work-life balance to traditional metrics of job satisfaction.

Abhishekh Gudise from the engineering stream, while appreciative of the reputed organisations and attractive salaries, is also keen on the added benefits these companies provide.

“A good pay cheque is always welcome, but what I’m really looking for is a stable job with benefits such as a travel allowance, and sound infrastructure. Stability is just as important as the salary,” he saide.

In today’s competitive job market, companies are realising the need to offer more than just monetary rewards. The Gen Z workforce is keen on finding organisations that respect their time, value their contributions, and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Pratyusha V, an MBA student, pointed out another crucial aspect-alignment of personal and organisational values.

“It’s important that the company I work for stands for something I believe in. A diverse and inclusive work environment is non-negotiable for me. I am also interested in how the company contributes to social causes and the community,” she explained. Her perspective shows a growing trend where young professionals are seeking purpose-driven roles within companies that are socially responsible.

Companies are no longer judged solely by their financial offerings but also by their workplace culture, ethics, and commitment to social responsibility.

As the placement season progresses, it remains to be seen how these factors will shape the future of recruitment and employment.