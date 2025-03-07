Hyderabad Job Seeker Duped of Rs 3.62 Lakh

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old job seeker from Dilsukhnagar lost Rs 3,62,693 in a part-time job scam after being lured by an initial profit of just Rs 66. The victim made 30 transactions, transferring amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 49,000 to two different bank accounts after being persuaded to do so by the fraudsters.

The fraudsters, posing as representatives of a shopping platform offered the victim a part-time job opportunity. He received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, promising earnings between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000.

Interested in the offer, he shared his details. The scammer then created an account for him on an unidentified website and added him to a Telegram group, where he was assigned various tasks.

To begin, he was asked to make a refundable deposit of Rs 100, for which he received a 66 profit. Seeing his account balance reflect `166, he gained confidence in the scheme. He was then instructed to place product orders and submit screenshots to the group. However, he was required to deposit money before placing each order. Trusting the process due to his initial profit, he continued investing.

When his website account showed a balance of Rs 5 lakh, he attempted to withdraw the amount but received nothing. Upon questioning the fraudster, he was told that the bank had flagged the transaction as suspicious. To release the funds, he was asked to pay an additional 15 per cent ‘tax’. Realising he had been scammed, he filed a complaint with the Rachakonda cybercrime wing, seeking action against the fraudsters.