IT Raids at Pista House, Shah Ghouse Restaurants
Officials inspect 15 locations simultaneously, targeting residences of top hotel owners and prominent establishments including Pista House and Shah Ghouse.
Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department carried out extensive raids across the city, conducting simultaneous inspections at 15 different locations. Officers searched the residences of chairmen and directors of several well-known hotel chains, scrutinizing various financial documents.
Major establishments such as Pista House and Shah Ghouse were among the key locations where officials conducted thorough checks as part of the ongoing investigation.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
