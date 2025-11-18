 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

IT Raids at Pista House, Shah Ghouse Restaurants

Telangana
18 Nov 2025 9:08 AM IST

Officials inspect 15 locations simultaneously, targeting residences of top hotel owners and prominent establishments including Pista House and Shah Ghouse.

IT Raids at Pista House, Shah Ghouse Restaurants
x
Income Tax Raids

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department carried out extensive raids across the city, conducting simultaneous inspections at 15 different locations. Officers searched the residences of chairmen and directors of several well-known hotel chains, scrutinizing various financial documents.

Major establishments such as Pista House and Shah Ghouse were among the key locations where officials conducted thorough checks as part of the ongoing investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Income-tax (IT) Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X