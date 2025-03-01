Hyderabad IT pros upskill as AI reshapes jobs

Hyderabad:Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming Hyderabad’s IT sector, automating tasks once handled by humans. From software development to finance and customer service, AI-driven systems are streamlining operations, raising concerns about job security.

While fears of job loss persist, many professionals are choosing to upskill and adapt rather than be left behind.



Software developers now rely on AI tools to generate code, debug errors and optimise programs. Ravikanth Verma, a software engineer in Hitec City, acknowledges AI’s benefits but also challenges.



“AI can write scripts faster than me, but it still struggles with complex software design. That’s why I’m learning AI integration and security—it’s about working with AI, not against it,” he says. Developers are shifting focus to high-level problem-solving and AI-driven software management.



Customer service roles are also evolving as AI chatbots handle routine queries. Sampoorna Reddy, a former customer support executive, has adapted. “Basic troubleshooting is now automated, so I’ve trained in chatbot optimisation and customer experience management. The goal is to manage AI systems rather than be replaced by them,” she explains.



Finance professionals are witnessing AI automate fraud detection and investment research. Ananya Das, a senior analyst, is upskilling in AI auditing and compliance. “AI can predict trends, but human judgment remains essential. I’m focusing on ensuring AI-driven decisions are ethical and transparent,” she says.



Even content creation is changing, with AI generating reports and marketing material. Lenin Raj, a content strategist, is embracing the shift. “AI accelerates research, but storytelling still needs a human touch. I’m learning to refine AI-generated content rather than compete with it,” he explains.



As AI reshapes Hyderabad’s job market, professionals who adapt and develop new skills are staying ahead. The future isn’t about AI replacing workers—it’s about those who learn to work with it thriving in the long run.