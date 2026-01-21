Hyderabad Innovator Launches Accessible Luxury Transport

Hyderabad:A city-based innovator, who is physically challenged, has developed India’s first premium luxury transportation system with advanced accessibility features for people with restricted mobility.

Launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the service introduces vehicles equipped with hydraulic lifts and automated wheelchairs. It is supported by a team of qualified doctors, physiotherapists, trained chauffeurs, and caregivers, aiming to address long-neglected transportation challenges faced by those with limited mobility.



Innovator K. Venkata Ramana Prasad said, “This service caters to both medical and non-medical transportation needs, serving post-operative patients, senior citizens, pregnant women, persons with physical impairments, individuals with limited mobility, and medical tourism patients. Currently, it operates in Hyderabad, servicing a 50-km radius in its initial phase.”



He added that as part of its expansion roadmap, the company plans phased rollouts every three months across Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.