Hyderabad: Injured Peacock Rescued From Bank Premises

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police rescued an injured peacock from the premises of a bank and handed it over to the forest department for treatment on Saturday. According to police, the complaint was lodged by G. Ashritha, bank manager, who reported that around 8 pm on January 23 the bird was attacked by a stray dog inside the premises. Police alerted officials from the forest department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The injured peacock was subsequently shifted for medical care and safe custody.

Man Files Trespass Case Against Wife

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police registered a case of forcible entry and property damage after one Saganti Subba Reddy complained that his wife Pramila Devi accompanied by a lawyer and a few others trespassed into his flat in Banjara Hills when he was away.

Subba Reddy stated that Devi allegedly broke glass panes and forced open the main door with the help of a carpenter to gain entry. When apartment watchman Durga Rao tried to stop her, they abused him. When he attempted to call the Subba Reddy, they snatched his mobile phone.

After receiving information, Subba Reddy called the police and lodged a formal complaint at Jubilee Hills police station. He sought police protection and requested recovery of the watchman’s phone.

313 NCC cadets complete Yuva Apada Mitra Training

HYDERABAD: A trained pool of 313 National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers has been readied as first responders for disaster management in Hyderabad, following the successful completion of the first Yuva Aapda Mitra Training Camp at 68 Medium Regiment, Bowenpally, on Sunday.

The camp was organised by 1 Telangana Battalion NCC in collaboration with the revenue (disaster management) department. Of the cadets trained, 151 were girls.

Resourcepersons from the SDRF, NDRF and other line departments provided a mix of theoretical instruction and hands-on exercises, covering disaster preparedness, basic search and rescue, first aid, casualty evacuation and coordination with civil authorities during emergencies.