Hyderabad: Immersion Waste Crosses 12,000 Tonnes

Hyderabad: Nearly 12,000 metric tonnes of waste have already been collected from Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad, surpassing last year’s total even before the festival concluded. Last year’s figure stood at around 12,000 metric tonnes overall, but this year officials expect the number to be much higher.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has deployed teams at major water bodies and immersion points to clear waste and debris. “We are taking all precautions to ensure smooth removal of idols and related material. The entire operation will be completed within three days,” an HMDA official said.

After collection, waste is shifted to open grounds near Snow World and later handed over to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which transports it to the Jawahar Nagar dump yard. “HMDA drops the waste at designated grounds, and GHMC lifts and moves it to the dump yard,” explained Raghu Prasad, additional commissioner, sanitation.

The debris consists largely of clay, Plaster of Paris, decorative materials, flowers and plastics. No recycling is carried out; all material goes directly to the dump yard.

Officials admitted that large-scale idol immersions pose a major challenge in terms of manpower and logistics, requiring significant deployment of workers, vehicles and machinery. “Our focus is to clear the city as quickly as possible so normal life is not disturbed,” the HMDA official added.

Authorities appealed to citizens to cooperate with traffic diversions and assured that cleanliness would be restored within three days.