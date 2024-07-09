Hyderabad: Illegal Buildings in Ayyappa Society Razed

HYDERABAD: Dozens of illegal constructions on Tuesday were demolished in Ayyappa

Society in Chandanagar Circle of Serilingampally Zone after the officials received complaints. Pillars were removed, and slabs levelled to the ground under the supervision of the zonal planning officers.



Officials specified that constructions without permits would be razed down and in line with that, illegal constructions that came up over the years in Ayyappa Society have been demolished by the zonal planning officers in the past week. Illegal constructions were also demolished in several plot numbers in the open plot of the Survey of India in Khanamet and in Ayyappa Society. It was specified that no illegal constructions will be tolerated in the future and that demolitions will be expedited.





