Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Illegal Buildings in Ayyappa Society Razed

Telangana
DC Correspondent
9 July 2024 5:56 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Illegal Buildings in Ayyappa Society Razed
x
Pillars were removed, and slabs levelled to the ground under the supervision of the zonal planning officers. (Image by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Dozens of illegal constructions on Tuesday were demolished in Ayyappa

Society in Chandanagar Circle of Serilingampally Zone after the officials received complaints. Pillars were removed, and slabs levelled to the ground under the supervision of the zonal planning officers.

Officials specified that constructions without permits would be razed down and in line with that, illegal constructions that came up over the years in Ayyappa Society have been demolished by the zonal planning officers in the past week. Illegal constructions were also demolished in several plot numbers in the open plot of the Survey of India in Khanamet and in Ayyappa Society. It was specified that no illegal constructions will be tolerated in the future and that demolitions will be expedited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
illegal constructions serilingampally 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick