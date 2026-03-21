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Hyderabad: Id ul Fitr Celebrations Highlight Unity in City

Telangana
21 March 2026 11:03 PM IST

At Champapet, Hindu representative Subhramanyam spoke of peace and unity, while Sikh leader Satvinder Singh Bagga highlighted Guru Nanak’s teachings of oneness.

Hyderabad: Id ul Fitr Celebrations Highlight Unity in City
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Across Hyderabad, Id prayers were held at major Eidgahs, including Mir Alam, Bilali and Tipu Khan. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Id ul Fitr once again reflected the city’s spirit of communal harmony, with people across faiths greeting each other warmly. Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Muslims exchanged hugs and wished “Id Mubarak.”

At Champapet, Hindu representative Subhramanyam spoke of peace and unity, while Sikh leader Satvinder Singh Bagga highlighted Guru Nanak’s teachings of oneness. Rev. Varaprasad Gosala of Andhra Christian Theological College emphasised Christ’s message of love and harmony. The gathering, hosted by Muslims, drew wide appreciation.

Tanveer Ahmad, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said: “The city has always taught us communal harmony. The crux of today’s event is we are one as humans first.” Buddhist representative Subeer Bataya underlined Buddha’s message of ahimsa.

Across Hyderabad, Id prayers were held at major Eidgahs, including Mir Alam, Bilali and Tipu Khan. Families celebrated with sheer qurma, shared among neighbours, and visited elders to seek blessings. The pleasant weather added to the festive spirit.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ramzan festival Id-ul-Fitr 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Sanjay Samuel Paul
About the AuthorSanjay Samuel Paul
Award-winning journalist for his investigative reporting during the COVID-19. His human interest stories are more appreciated.

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