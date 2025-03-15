Hyderabad: HYDRAA removes illegal shed over Bulkapur Nala

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday razed a fence that had been unlawfully erected under the high-tension lines, constructed directly over the Bulkapur Nala and beneath high-tension power lines in the Manikonda marrichettu area.



Acting on complaints from local residents, HYDRAA officials inspected the site on Thursday. During the inspection, they discovered that a private construction company had encroached on the Bulkapur Nala and built unauthorised structures directly under high-voltage electric lines, which was in clear violation of safety and municipal regulations.Bulkapur Nala is a vital drainage channel that carries rainwater from Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpally to Hussainsagar, traversing several key areas including Kokapet, Puppalaguda and Tolichowki. Officials emphasised that unauthorised construction along drainage lines and beneath high-tension wires not only obstructs water flow but also endangers public safety.Meanwhile, local residents urged the authorities to restore and rejuvenate the Bulkapur Nala, citing its critical role in recharging groundwater and maintaining natural water flow to Hussainsagar. Responding to these concerns, HYDRAA officials assured that efforts to restore and strengthen the drainage line would soon be undertaken to ensure long-term sustainability and prevent further encroachments.The demolition effort was a coordinated action involving HYDRAA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, officials from the Manikonda municipality and local police authorities.