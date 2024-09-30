Hyderabad: Hydraa Clarifies Aim Is to Restore Lakes, Not Demolish

Hyderabad: the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) stated on Monday that its intention was not to demolish structure but rather restore lakes and water bodies.

The agency, in a press note, clarified that its jurisdiction was within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). It said that it was not involved in the Musi Riverfront works, which was being done by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDCL).

HYDRAA said that not just the demolitions in the city but operations across Telangana and other states were being attributed to the agency, in an attempt to spread panic and fear. HYDRAA said it was not carrying out all the demolitions, and that it would not raze any structures belonging to the poor or those that are inhabited.

HYDRAA said that it was also working towards the city’s traffic control. It had already identified several locations where traffic congestion was severe and was working towards steps for a smooth flow of vehicles, the press note stated.

The agency said that based on the warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was deploying Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to help out anyone in need. It said that the teams were removing fallen trees, redirecting or removing water that accumulates on roads and houses, and making sure the water channels were flowing smoothly to avoid flooding and stagnation.

The agency said that Hyderabad was known as “Lake City”, with chain lakes and ponds providing water for drinking and irrigation. They said that they will work towards rehabilitating the ponds in the city while ensuring that the flood water reaches the ponds everywhere.