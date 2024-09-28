Hyderabad: Hundreds of teachers protest on lack of facilities
Hyderabad: Hundreds of teachers and other staff protested at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Saturday, demanding toilets, classrooms and nutritional food for over 5.5 lakh students and 30,000 staff members in 1,022 gurukul educational institutions.
The agitation, led by Telangana State United Teachers' Federation president K. Jangaiah and Gurukul employees' JAC president Mamidi Narayana, highlighted the non-implementation of the 25-per cent increase in mess charges announced last year, lack of residential accommodations for female teachers and delay in disbursal of teachers' salaries.
