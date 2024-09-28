Hyderabad: Hundreds of teachers protest on lack of facilities

Hyderabad: Hundreds of teachers and other staff protested at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Saturday, demanding toilets, classrooms and nutritional food for over 5.5 lakh students and 30,000 staff members in 1,022 gurukul educational institutions.

The agitation, led by Telangana State United Teachers' Federation president K. Jangaiah and Gurukul employees' JAC president Mamidi Narayana, highlighted the non-implementation of the 25-per cent increase in mess charges announced last year, lack of residential accommodations for female teachers and delay in disbursal of teachers' salaries.

MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, who was also participating, urged the government to revise school timings scientifically to support students' mental well-being. Over 700 new Gurukul institutions were set up in 2016 but many continue to operate in rented buildings with insufficient facilities. The protesters vowed to escalate the agitation if their demands were unaddressed.

The JAC had previously submitted a notice to the Chief Secretary on September 12, listing a charter of demands but the government is yet to respond.



