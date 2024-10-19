Hyderabad: Housewife Falls off 3rd Floor Balcony, Dead

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old housewife fell to her death while she was watering plants in the balcony of her third-floor apartment in Meerpet on Saturday.

B. Lavanya had climbed onto a chair to tend to plants which were placed at a height when she fell.

A security guard in the apartment complex in Nandanavanam heard a loud sound and rushed to find Lavanya with severe injuries, particularly on the head. She died within minutes.

The deceased's family informed Meerpet Police. A case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS. The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation is on, police said.