Hyderabad House in Delhi is Telangana’s Pride, Says Nizam’s Kin

Hyderabad: Himayat Ali Baig, great grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, on Monday demanded that the Centre give due recognition to the historical value of the Hyderabad House — the edifice in the Capital where the country’s foreign dignitiaries — in New Delhi.

Baig also urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take up the matter with the Centre as the building remained the pride of Telangana and was of historical significance.

“I request that the Hyderabad House in Delhi, a treasured symbol of pride for Telangana, be formally recognised as belonging to our state. This unique palace was gifted by my great-grandfather, Mir Osman Ali Khan, to the Indian government. Now transformed as a guest house has welcomed world leaders from around the globe, including Bill Clinton, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, and Vladimir Putin,” he noted.

Pointing out that all world leaders have admired its exquisite architecture and grandeur, he said urged the government to instal a commemorative plaque and portrait of the Nizam, along with a marble inscription detailing its legacy, near the entrance of the Nizam’s Delhi residence, which was built between 1921-1931.