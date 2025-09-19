Hyderabad Hosts Traffic & Road Safety Summit 2025: Building Safer Roads Through Collective Action Hyderabad, September 2025

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad City Police, successfully hosted the Traffic & Road Safety Summit 2025 at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road.

The two-day summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, traffic experts, law enforcement, academia, and civil society to deliberate on pressing challenges and future solutions for urban mobility and road safety.

The event was inaugurated by Jishnu Dev Varma, TG governor, and marked by the participation of senior leadership from the Hyderabad Police and HCSC.

Delivering the keynote, Jishnu Dev Varma, emphasized that traffic is not merely about congestion but about saving lives, improving liveability, and building public trust. Governor noted that a city’s identity and growth are inseparably tied to its traffic conditions - safe and efficient mobility reflects modernity, inclusivity, and progress.

Keynote Address by governor-Emotional Connect of Road Safety: Road safety is about ensuring children return home safely, patients reach hospitals on time, and citizens commute without stress.

Beyond Awareness – Towards Action: True awareness means, “I know, and I do” - citizens must follow the rules, not just know them.

Safety measures must equally serve both the Old City and New City to ensure balanced and equitable development. Summits Drive Change: Far from symbolic, such gatherings foster collaboration and lay out tangible road safety plans. Collaboration Across Sectors: Corporates, academia, and enforcement agencies must co-create lasting solutions for mobility and safety.

C.V. Anand, DG & Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, welcomed participants, noting that this was HCSC’s first summit dedicated to traffic, following its earlier focus on narcotics and women’s safety. He observed that traffic is the most visible reflection of a city’s character, stating, “Traffic is the city’s face. With over 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new additions daily, Hyderabad’s traffic management is central to its reputation as a safe and livable city.”

Anand described congestion as both a quality-of-life issue and an economic challenge, highlighting initiatives such as Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) advanced signal management systems and VIP convoy coordination, drone and high-rise camera monitoring of traffic, collaboration with Google for AI-driven solutions, deployment of 120 trained traffic marshals, funded by corporate partners like Apollo Hospitals.

The commissioner also acknowledged the 30% pay incentive given to traffic police in recognition of their demanding work.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP, L&O, emphasized Hyderabad’s rapid urbanization and the need for multi-stakeholder participation—NGOs, industry, research, and citizens. He assured that suggestions from the summit would be recorded and acted upon, underscoring the summit’s importance as a working platform for reform.

V. Rajashekhar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Traffic Forum HCSC, observed that Hyderabad’s growth has outpaced its mobility infrastructure. He flagged issues such as vehicles growing faster than road capacity, street parking choking lanes, and weak integration in public transport. He advocated for:

This summit is not an end but a beginning. The insights and commitments made here will guide our next steps toward building a safer, smarter, and more resilient Hyderabad, a press release by city police commissioner on Thursday stated.

