Hyderabad Hosts Global Power Meet, Pitches Telangana@2047 Vision

Hyderabad: Telangana will host the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9, a major international gathering. This two-day high-profile event will bring together top leaders from government, business, global finance, academia, and diplomacy to shape the state’s long-term vision under the “S3T Telangana 2047” roadmap.

The summit aims to position Telangana as a global hub for sustainable urban development, inclusive growth, innovation, and investment, with discussions focusing on building a future centred on cutting-edge technology, green development, and modern cities.

Key topics include semiconductors, frontier technologies, aerospace and defence, life sciences, clean energy, zero-emission mobility, and environmental technologies.

Urban development will be a major focus, featuring sessions on future-ready cities, housing, and blue-green infrastructure for Hyderabad. Economic themes such as investment pathways, financial hub strategies, startups, and global capability centres will be covered, alongside social sectors including education, tourism, sports, and inclusive prosperity.

Multiple state government departments—including Energy, Industries, IT, Health, Tourism, Housing, Social Welfare, and Municipal Administration—will present their sector-specific visions in dedicated sessions.

The speaker lineup highlights the summit’s global reach, with participants from multilateral institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, diplomatic representatives from Australia, Canada, Korea, and ASEAN nations, and senior leaders from global corporations, consulting firms, and venture capital funds. Experts from academia, healthcare, and life sciences will also participate.

Special country-focused sessions on Korea, Australia, Canada, and ASEAN partners will strengthen international partnerships, attract foreign investment, and promote technology collaboration.

As India approaches its 100th year of Independence in 2047, the summit aims to turn ambitious goals into actionable plans and establish Telangana as a globally competitive centre for technology, manufacturing, and sustainable development.